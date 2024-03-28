Sri Ramakrishna Hospital Leads The Charge In Preventing Kidney Stones By Providing“Solid Solutions”

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, India

Kidney stones have been on an increasing trend recently. To address the ongoing concern, Sri Ramakrishna Hospital provides detailed insights on kidney stones and its preventive measures that help one fight the condition.





Age is just a number when it comes to kidney stones. Kidney stone cases have doubled in the past few years not only in adults but also in children and young adolescents. Kidney stones, though small in size, can cause mild to severe discomfort and pose serious health risks if left untreated. The urology experts at Sri Ramakrishna Hospital provide in-depth information on kidney stones and how to prevent them with the best habits.







Kidney stones are hard deposits that form in the kidneys when certain minerals and salts in the urine harden and stick together. These stones can vary in different sizes, ranging from small like a grain to a marble size. While the small kidney stones may pass through the urinary tract unnoticed, larger stones can cause severe pain and other health complications.







The most common symptoms of kidney stones :





There are several symptoms that kidney stones can cause. Here are the common ones:



Painful urination

Severe pain in the back or side

Urge to urinate

Spotting of blood

Vomiting and nausea Fever







Experiencing these symptoms can cause discomfort and also can interrupt your daily activities. The expert urologists at Sri Ramakrishna Hospital suggest seeking immediate medical care to help overcome the kidney stones without any complications.





What are the common causes of kidney stones?





Dietary choices :

The experts state that this is one of the most common reasons for kidney stones. Bad dietary choices like consuming too much salt, processed foods, and sugar can increase the risk of developing kidney stones. Over consumption of spinach and chocolate can also contribute.







Dehydration :

Not taking enough water may lead to concentrated urine, this can make the hardening process much easier and leads to stones. Drinking plenty of water keeps one hydrated and prevents the formation of stones.







Obesity :

With the alarming rates of obesity, it can pose a serious threat to the development of kidney stones. Following a healthy diet and exercise can significantly reduce the risk.





Inactive lifestyle :

Following an inactive lifestyle can lead to obesity that can lead to the development of kidney stones. Regular exercise can help in maintaining a healthy weight and benefits kidney health.







Environmental factors :

The increase in kidney stone cases could be attributed to pollution and environmental contaminants. Water quality can be impacted by specific chemicals and pollutants, which can result in elevated levels of minerals like calcium and magnesium, which can aid in the formation of stones.





How does kidney stones impact health ?

Kidney stones have wide effects on the body that can go beyond localized pain and discomfort. Complications associated with kidney stones may include urinary tract infections, sepsis, sepsis shock, kidney damage, and even kidney failure if left untreated. The urology experts at Sri Ramakrishna Hospital highlight the need of kidney stone treatment at the right time to avoid the mentioned complications.





The advice on preventive measures of kidney stones by urologists :





To reduce the risk of developing kidney stones, urology experts at Sri Ramakrishna Hospital recommend the following tips:





Stay hydrated :



Aim to drink at least 8 to 10 glasses of water per day to maintain optimal urine flow, and prevent the concentration of minerals.





Follow a balanced diet :

Limit intake of foods high in oxalates, sodium, and animal proteins, and incorporate plenty of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.





Monitor salt intake :

Excessive salt intake can increase the risk of kidney stone formation, so it's essential to moderate your salt intake.







Maintain healthy weight :

Obesity is a risk factor for kidney stones, so adopting a healthy lifestyle with regular exercise and a balanced diet can help prevent the risk of developing kidney stones.







Seek medical advice :

If you have a history of kidney stones or are experiencing symptoms, consult a urologist for proper evaluation and management.







Kidney stones have been affecting a wide range of population and there are several health conditions associated with kidney stones. At Sri Ramakrishna Hospital, the urology experts offer minimally invasive procedures that help to treat kidney stones effectively with short hospital stays. Kidney stones are a completely treatable condition with proper diagnosis and timely treatment.







