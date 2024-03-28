Spiritual Gifting Brand Diviniti Wins Prestigious National Fame Award 2024 As Most Popular Luxury Gifting Brand Of The Year

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India Known for its unique blend of modern and traditional spiritual gifting items, Diviniti is a reputable brand producing top-notch products. Their products are crafted with great care, drawing inspiration from India's rich heritage. Diviniti was recently conferred with the Brands Impact National Fame Award 2024 , held at The Club in Mumbai, for the title ' Most Popular Luxury Gifting Brand of the Year '. The award was presented to the visionary entrepreneur & director of Divinity, Dr. Amushree Jha by Bollywood Diva, Ameesha Patel.



Dr. Amushree Jha gifting a 24K gold-plated portrait to Dia Mirza and receiving the award from Ameesha Patel



The National Fame Awards are an initiative by Brands Impact to recognize exceptional individuals and organizations that have risen to fame and nationwide popularity. The awards celebrate their inspiring achievements and positive impact in their fields. Several B-Town celebs were honored at the third edition of National Fame Award Awards, such as Gauahar Khan, Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik, Rahul Dev, Zayed Khan, Elli AvrRam, Aditya Seal, Anushka Ranjan, Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya, Krystle D'Souza, Zeeshan Ayyub, Dabboo Ratnani, Jim Sarbh, Sikandar Kher, Tanuj Virwani, Sudhanshu Pandey, Delnaaz Irani, Sunil Pal, Elnaaz Norouzi, Gaurav Chopra, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Yuvika Chaudhary and Parul Gulati.



Upon receiving the award, Dr.

Amushree said,“I am grateful to Brands Impact and National Fame Awards for recognizing our organization as the Most Popular Luxury Gifting Brand of the Year. I strongly believe this recognition will inspire many other women-led businesses trying to navigate innovation with skill, experience, and passion.”



Diviniti was also the Gift Partner for the Brands Impact National Fame Awards 2024, honouring eminent guests with their unique range of exotic gifts. Dr. Amushree Jha presented a beautiful 24K gold-plated portrait to event chief guest Dia Mirza, a befitting present transcending time and memories.



Dr. Amushree has been Director at Diviniti India since 2017, demonstrating her strategic acumen. Using cutting-edge Swiss technology, Diviniti is certified ISO 9001:2008, has a lifetime warranty on its gold plating, and remains prestigious. The " Badge of Sacrifice " and the " Certificate of Honor ," two of the brand's distinctive items, have been selected as formal presents for the Indian President and have significantly benefited the country's armed forces. Diviniti has been associated with quality and reliability in spiritual, business, and individual gifting for many years.



Diviniti is a popular destination for premium gold-plated offerings that has carved a niche for itself in the gifting industry. The brand is known for its unique and personalized collections that evoke emotions. Diviniti's beautiful gift range is suitable for various occasions, including company events, product launches, festive events, and weddings, and can transform every occasion into a memorable experience.



The brand's journey began with a group of passionate artists and artisans rooted in craftsmanship and innovation. Initially, the company curated handicrafts and paintings of God figurines, but over the years, it has transformed into a bustling hub of creativity.



Diviniti offers a variety of gifting options and home décor goods that cater to the tastes of art enthusiasts and followers of Indian spirituality. They have developed a range of original products such as incense, vehicle scents, home perfumes, and health goods using authentic organic ingredients. Over the years, Diviniti has gained a huge following and steadily expanding clientele. They have made a name for themselves as an official partner for spiritual products in renowned shrines.





Diviniti is a forward-thinking organization that anticipates significant growth opportunities in the wake of the current government's ' Made in India ' movement. The company plans to expand its portfolio both vertically and horizontally by establishing state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, opening multi-product franchised outlets, and entering modern trade channels. Diviniti aims to achieve this by collaborating with automobile giants and partnering with top corporate clients, while also setting up exclusive outlets in temples.



Diviniti aims to become a leader in the spiritual goods industry worldwide. The company is expanding across the country and plans to begin exporting to other countries soon. Diviniti is passionate about changing the way people gift, one masterpiece at a time. They are dedicated to creativity, craftsmanship, and spiritual upliftment, which drives its ambition and passion.



Talking about Diviniti's success, Amushree stresses the importance of never giving up on your objectives. Equipped with a Ph.D. in English literature and a master's degree in journalism and English literature, her academic background enhances her dynamic career path within Diviniti's core leadership. Amushree is a shining example of innovation, organizational strength, and spiritual devotion in business and gifting, leaving a lasting legacy of excellence.