Massachusetts Grants Over $3 Million To Boost Manufacturing Statewide Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) The Healey-Driscoll Administration has announced 17 new grantees from the Massachusetts Manufacturing Accelerate Program (MMAP).

A total of $3,144,982 was awarded to the manufacturers, empowering them to purchase new capital equipment to enhance production, meet customer demand, increase workforce skills for employees, and boost job creation.

The Center for Advanced Manufacturing at MassTech Collaborative (CAM) launched MMAP in June 2021, and has since invested nearly $11 million total in projects for 56 small to medium-sized manufacturers statewide.

MMAP invests in projects that will help employers meet the demands of“Industry 4.0”, the innovation-driven production methods that leverage smart technologies, including data analytics, cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and connected technologies to maintain competitiveness.

The 17 companies in the current funding cohort estimate that their projects will create between 78 to 115 jobs, and 63 to 98 employees will be upskilled as a result of this investment.

