Investornewsbreaks Iclick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) Names Seasoned Veteran As New CFO

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) iClick Interactive (NASDAQ: ICLK) , a leading enterprise and marketing cloud platform in
China
that empowers worldwide brands with full-stack consumer lifecycle solutions, has appointed a new chief financial officer. The company announced that Josephine Ngai Yuk Chun
has been named iClick Interactive CFO, effective
March 31, 2024; David Zhang, the company's previous CFO will continue to work with iClick as a senior advisor. With more than two decades of experience, Ngai has been serving as vice president, finance & group financial controller at iClick and has been with the company since 2019. Before joining iClick, Ngai worked in a variety of auditing and senior management roles capacity at a Big Four accounting firm and conglomerates listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.“We are delighted to congratulate Josephine on her promotion to chief financial officer of the company,” said
iClick chair, CEO and cofounder Jian Tang.“Her extensive professional knowledge and experience, coupled with her expertise in corporate governance and financial controls, makes her a valuable addition to the management team as we pursue our long-term strategies and operational efficiencies. We want to express our gratitude to David for his professionalism and contributions to iClick, where he has served as our chief financial officer and director since
January 2022
, and as a senior vice president of finance since 2021. We also thank him for his continued support in his new role.”
To view the full press release, visit
About iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited
iClick is a leading enterprise and marketing cloud platform in
China. The company's mission is to empower worldwide brands to unlock the enormous market potential of smart retail. With its leading proprietary technologies, iClick's full suite of data-driven solutions helps brands drive significant business growth and profitability throughout the full consumer lifecycle. Headquartered in
Hong Kong, iClick currently operates in 11 locations across
Asia
and
Europe. For more information about the company, please visit

