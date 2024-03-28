Investornewsbreaks Sustainable Green Team Ltd. (SGTM) Moves To Expand Footprint In The Northeast Region

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) The Sustainable Green Team (OTCQX: SGTM) , a leading company in climate reversing technologies and provider of sustainable solutions, has announced its entry into a letter-of-intent (“LOI”) with D2E. According to the announcement, the agreement calls for an innovative collaboration focused on manufacturing, distribution and sales of sustainable, eco-friendly products in the Northeast United States. The partnership aims to revolutionize the region and expects to generate over $50 million in revenue from July 2024 to June 2027.“The size of the Northeastern U.S. market will provide Sustainable Green Team Ltd. a significant opportunity to collect and recycle a seemingly endless volume of food and fiber waste at scale,” said Tony Raynor, CEO/president of SGTM.“The relationship will provide an engine for enormous growth in manufacturing and selling our products within the region and exporting them to outside and overseas markets.”

About Sustainable Green Team Ltd.

The Sustainable Green Team is a leading company in climate reversing technologies, a provider of sustainable solutions to improve environmental health and promote sustainable practices and delivering eco-friendly products and services. SGTM aims to make significant contributions to global sustainability. For more information, visit the company website at .

