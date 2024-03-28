Miningnewsbreaks - Advanced Gold Exploration Inc. (CSE: AUEX) Reports On Proposed $16K-Plus Proposed Debt Settlement

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Advanced Gold Exploration (CSE:

AUEX)

has announced a proposed debt settlement of $16,650. The settlement was made with an arm's length creditor of the company. In order to settle the debt, the company issued 602,410 common shares in the capital of the company; the shares were issued for $0.05 per common share. The issued common shares are subject to a four-month hold period. The announcement noted that the transaction is subject to final acceptance of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

To view the full press release, visit



About Advanced Gold Exploration Inc.

Advanced Gold Exploration (formerly Advance United Holdings Inc.) brings an entirely different approach to the mining industry. The company doesn't mine; rather, it has acquired a portfolio of undervalued gold properties and is increasing its value through the application of modern technology. Advanced Gold Exploration has a growing pipeline of similar properties that it is looking to acquire and is exclusively involved in the acquisition and advancement of past projects, with no intent to bring them back into production or to mine them. Rather, the company's expertise is in identifying and acquiring undervalued properties with significant historical work, which were uneconomic at the time, but that have economic value at today's prices. The company funds the reworking historic data and applies modern technology to underwrite new qualified reports, document quantifiable resources and reserves to current standards, thereby recognizing the current value. The company's purpose is to bring immediate and long-term value to its partners and shareholders while seeking to eliminate exploration risk, so that its projects can all advance in the shortest possible time frame. To learn more about the company, visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to AUHIF are available in the company's newsroom at



About MiningNewsWire

MiningNewsWire

(“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

MiningNewsWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

MiningNewsWire is powered by

IBN