WDOGE, The Inscription Token Of Dogecoin, Has Listed On Coinw Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) CoinW, the world's pioneering cryptocurrency trading platform, has listed WDOGE token, the Dogecoin mapping asset of the Cardinals protocol in the DRC20 Area. For all CoinW users, the WDOGE/USDT trading pairs has been officially available for trading on 27th March 2024, at 10:00 (UTC).







Introducing WDOGE

WDOGE, short for Wrapped Dogecoin, serves as the Inscription token version of Dogecoin, operating seamlessly on the Dogecoin blockchain. This innovative tokenization process involves wrapping Dogecoin with a DRC-20 compliant protocol, thereby enabling DOGE to partake in the functionalities of the Dogecoin protocol ecosystem, including decentralized applications (DApps) and the Inscription DeFi (Inscription Decentralized Finance) ecosystem.

The DRC-20 protocol, akin to Ethereum's ERC-20 standard, is specifically designed for token issuance and smart contract execution on the Dogecoin blockchain. By adhering to the DRC-20 standard, WDOGE ensures interoperability and compatibility with existing Dogecoin-based applications and protocols, facilitating seamless integration into the DeFi ecosystem.

With the introduction of WDOGE, Dogecoin holders can now unlock the full potential of their assets within the expanding DeFi landscape. By seamlessly migrating ordinals assets to the Cardinals protocol on the BTC network, users gain access to DeFi functionalities such as swaps on the Dogecoin network. This integration enables the utilization of BRC-20 assets on a single UTXO network, providing traders and investors with enhanced efficiency and reduced gas fees.

