Pepco Maryland Customers Reduce Energy And Save Money Through Company's Award-Winning Energy Efficiency Programs

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published by Pepco

WASHINGTON, March 28, 2024 /3BL/ - Pepco has received national recognition for the significant impacts its energy efficiency programs are having in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and providing billions of dollars in energy bill savings for Maryland customers. The company was honored with the 2024 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year: Sustained Excellence Award for Energy Efficiency Program Delivery award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE). This is the ninth year Pepco has received this recognition.

"Energy efficiency programs play a critical role in supporting Maryland's climate goals, while also driving affordability for our customers," said Valencia McClure, Pepco Region President. "These programs provide core tools and resources to help our customers make informed decisions to reduce their energy use and ultimately lower the cost of powering their home or business."

The Sustained Excellence designation is awarded to companies that continue to exhibit exceptional leadership year after year in the ENERGY STAR program while remaining dedicated to environmental protection through superior energy efficiency achievements.

“President Biden's Investing in America agenda creates unprecedented opportunity to build a clean energy economy, and private sector partners through programs like ENERGY STAR are leading the way,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan.“I congratulate this year's ENERGY STAR award winners for their innovation and leadership, in delivering cost-effective energy efficient solutions that create jobs, address climate change, and contribute to a healthier environment for all.”

Pepco's energy-saving programs have produced 4,284,536 megawatt-hours in energy savings and more than $4.1 billion in savings on customer bills since the program's inception in 2009. Customers can visit pepco/WaysToSave to learn more about these programs.

Each year, the ENERGY STAR program honors a group of businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions to protecting the environment through superior energy achievements. ENERGY STAR Award Winners lead their industries in the production, sale, and adoption of energy-efficient products, services, and strategies. These efforts are essential to fighting the climate crisis and protecting public health.

Winners are selected from a network of thousands of ENERGY STAR partners. For a complete list of 2024 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR's awards program, visit energystar/AwardWinners .

To learn more about Pepco, visit The Source , our online newsroom. Find additional information by visiting pepco , on Facebook at facebook/PepcoConnect and on X, formerly known as Twitter, at twitter/PepcoConnect . Pepco's mobile app is available at pepco/MobileApp .

Pepco is a unit of Exelon (Nasdaq: EXC), a Fortune 250 company and the nation's largest utility company, serving more than 10 million customers. Pepco provides safe and reliable energy service to approximately 944,000 customers in the District of Columbia and Maryland.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve more than 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR's impacts can be found at .