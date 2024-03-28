Cancer And The Combination Approach

(MENAFN- 3BL) By Liz Henderson

Liz Henderson, Sr. Vice President Technical Operations at Jazz Pharmaceuticals discusses pioneering innovation in oncology and the importance of the manufacturing infrastructure to help achieve drug development goals.

Originally published by the Medicine Maker

Historically, innovation in the pharmaceutical industry has centered around the discovery of active pharmaceutical ingredients. A new, potentially life-saving treatment, however, can only make a difference if physicians can access a reliable supply. Drug shortages in oncology are not new. The global COVID-19 pandemic saw an increase in critical supply chain issues in the manufacture of drugs, which even further underscored the need for continued advancements in the manufacturing of oncology medicines.

