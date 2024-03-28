FRCF Invites Children Of First Responders To Apply For Scholarships

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published on FRCF

First Responders Children's Foundation (FRCF), a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization providing programs and services to first responder families of U.S. State and Federal first responders, which includes firefighters, police officers, paramedics, EMTs, corrections officers, and 911 dispatchers announces the opening of its Scholarship Program from now through May 31, 2024. The program awards scholarships to children of first responders who are pursuing post-secondary education at college, trade school or post-graduate programs.

The Scholarship Program, now in its 22nd year, provides financial assistance to children whose parent serves or has served as a first responder. The deadline for applications is May 31, 2024. Scholarships are awarded based on financial need, academic merit and achievements such as demonstrated leadership and volunteer activities benefiting the community. Priority is given to applicants who have lost a parent or whose parent has been injured in the line of duty, as well as applicants pursuing a career in service to their communities. For the 2023/2024 academic year, FRCF awarded 415 scholarships totaling over $1 million.

The FRCF Scholarship Program is more than financial aid. Each recipient is welcomed into the FRCF Scholars Council, a group of peers connected to a broader supportive network of mentors and partner organizations. The council also offers access to opportunities that might otherwise be out of reach, empowering recipients to pursue their dreams and contribute meaningfully to society.

“Every day we hear about first responders running into danger to protect all of us. The families of these brave heroes deserve our support, and we owe it to them to provide scholarships so that their children can reach their full potential,” said Jillian Crane, President and CEO of First Responders Children's Foundation.“Their parents have chosen a dangerous profession and while they are heroes to us, they are also a child's mother or father. Please join FRCF and our valued partners and step up to be a hero for our heroes.”

Scholarships will be awarded for an academic year and may be renewed annually for up to four years.

FRCF acknowledges valued partners who have made the Scholarship Program possible, including Ahlsten Foundation, CSX, Devon Energy, Ford's Garage, Home Clean Heroes, The Kay Family Foundation, Lamborghini Club of Dallas, Louis Vuitton, Niagara Cares, MacKenzie Scott, Motorola Solutions Foundation, Patrick Cantlay, PwC Charitable Foundation, REP Fitness, The Rosewood Foundation, Scooter Braun, SERVPRO, Smiling Rocks, T-Mobile, TIAA, Universal Music Group Nashville, and Verizon, with memorial scholarships in honor of Luis Alvarez, Vincent Bennet, Jr., Victoria Ovis and Bryan Payne.

