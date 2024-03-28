Major Manufacturers Meet With Sec. Granholm And Federal, State, And Local Officials In Wisconsin To Discuss Rebate Programs

(MENAFN- 3BL) March 28, 2024 /3BL/ -Seven major manufacturers and energy efficiency service providers gathered Thursday morning with U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, and other state, federal, and local officials for a roundtable discussion focused on important energy rebate programs funded by the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.

Representatives from A. O. Smith, Carrier, Eaton, Johnson Controls, Samsung Electronics America, Sealed, and Trane Technologies provided private-sector expertise and insight in a roundtable discussion about the HOMES (Home Energy Performance-Based, Whole-House Rebates) and HEAR (Home Electrification and Appliance Rebate) programs, organized by the sustainability nonprofit Ceres. The two programs, funded by the federal government through the Inflation Reduction Act but designed and implemented at the state level, will establish rebate systems to help homeowners upgrade to cleaner, more efficient appliances and systems.

Thursday's event featured opening remarks by Sec. Granholm, Gov. Evers, Mayor Rhodes-Conway, and Maria Redmond, director of the Wisconsin Office of Sustainability and Clean Energy. Director Redmond then moderated the roundtable discussion between the companies, who spoke to the importance of the HOMES and HEAR programs and noted several key policy considerations to ensure they were implemented as well as possible, such as ensuring all product types are eligible for the rebates and that they include point-of-sale rebate options.

