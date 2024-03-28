'4 Statements Enough To Arrest...?': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Alleges ED Trying To 'Crush' AAP | 10 Points

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind

Kejriwal Thursday himself made submissions in the Rouse Avenue court during the hearing in a money laundering case linked to a now-scrapped excise policy case. The Delhi court extended the custody of Kejriwal until April 1 on the Enforcement Directorate's plea seeking seven days extension of Kejriwal's custody remand Delhi Chief Minister was brought before the Rouse Avenue Court on the conclusion of his Enforcement Directorate custodial remand today Delhi Chief Minister's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, and son were at the Rouse Avenue court to attend the proceedings. Delhi cabinet ministers Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj, Gopal Rai, and several MLAs were also present in the courtroom are 10 points the Delhi Chief Minister said before he entered the court and in the court over his arrest.\"This is a political conspiracy. The people will give an answer,\" Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said as he arrived at the Rouse Avenue Court for a hearing in the excise policy-linked money laundering case Delhi Chief Minister who himself made submissions in the Rouse Avenue court said, \"I am named by four witnesses in the excise policy case.

Are these four statements made by different people sufficient to arrest a sitting Chief Minister?”“A smokescreen of the Aam Aadmi Party being corrupt has been created in front of the nation,

Kejriwal said adding that“he is ready to face ED probe.”\"You may keep me in remand as long as you like...I am ready for investigation,\" the Delhi Chief Minister said.\"CBI lodged an FIR on August 17, 2022, ED lodged ECIR on August 22, 2022...,\" Kejriwal said.\"I was arrested, but no court has proven me guilty yet. CBI filed 31,000 pages and ED has filed 25,000 pages related to this matter. Even if you read them together, I would like to ask why have I been arrested ? My name came to light only in four statements of four people,\" the Delhi Chief Minister said to the statements of C Arvind, Raghav Magunta, his father and Sharath Reddy, the Delhi Chief minister alleged that“people are being turned approver in the case and people are being forced to change their statements”.

\"It's being alleged that 100 crore was in Liquor scam...Justice Sanjiv Khanna said that the money trail is not yet traced,\" Kejriwal said.\"The real liquor scam begins post the ED investigation. The motive of the ED is to crush the Aam Aadmi Party,\" he said Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the case on March 21 and subsequently, he was sent to remand till March 28 by the court.

