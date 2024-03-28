Aadujeevitham Audience Review: Prithviraj Starrer A Complete Masterpiece; Check

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Malayalam movie Aadujeevitham starring Prithviraj Sukumaran hit theatres today. The movie was directed by Blessy. The movie is getting good responses from the audience.

As per reports, the movie has collected more than Rs 2 crore in advance booking. The movie is based on the gripping 2008 Malayalam novel penned by Benyamin, 'Aadujeevitham' narrates the compelling tale of Najeeb, a young man who embarks on a journey from Kerala to a foreign land in the 1990s, weaving a narrative of survival and resilience against the odds.

One commenter passionately expresses "This is not a movie, this is life on screen," commending the film's high technical excellence. They praise Prithviraj for delivering a great performance and acknowledge director Blessy for not compromising on any aspect of the film. The visuals are described as beautiful, and the background music is hailed as amazing.





Another person stated "Aadujeevitham is an international-level movie. Prithviraj has done full justice to the character. A national award is sure for him. said one.



One viewer enthusiastically praises the movie as a cinematic masterpiece, describing it as a heart-touching survival thriller. They particularly commend Prithviraj for delivering his career-best performance in the film. Additionally, they express admiration for director Blessy's vision and execution, highlighting the film's captivating music. The viewer strongly recommended watching the movie in theaters, emphasizing its must-watch status. Furthermore, they appreciate Blessy's ability to capture the essence and value of the original novel in his adaptation.

The stellar cast includes the versatile Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role, supported by a talented ensemble featuring Jimmy Jean-Louis, Amala Paul, Rik Aby, and Talib al Balushi. With the masterful cinematography by KS Sunil, seamless editing by Sreekar Prasad, and soul-stirring musical compositions by none other than the legendary AR Rahman, 'Aadujeevitham' promises a visual and auditory extravaganza that transcends boundaries.

One of the most anticipated aspects of the film is its multilingual release, catering to audiences across various regions. 'Aadujeevitham' will be presented in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi, ensuring that the gripping narrative and captivating performances reach audiences far and wide, breaking barriers of language and culture.







