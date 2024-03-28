HAL's Light Combat Aircraft Mark 1A Fighter Makes Maiden Sortie (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) State-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)-made indigenous light combat aircraft Tejas Mk1A had successfully conducted its first flight for 18 minutes on March 28 over Bengaluru's skies. The HAL had to deliver the first LCA Tejas Mk1A fighter in February 2024, but the delivery got delayed. The HAL is expected to deliver the aircraft to the IAF in a couple of months.

About a month ago, the Tejas Mk1A programme witnessed a successful flight with the integration of the Digital Fly by Wire Flight Control Computer (DFCC) in prototype LSP7. The DFCC integrated is indigenously developed by the Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE).

Digital Fly by Wire Flight Control Computer features a Quadraplex Power PC-based Processor, high-speed autonomous state machine-based I/O controller, enhanced computational throughput and complex on-board software compiled to DO178C level- A safety requirements.



"The aircraft taxied out from the hangars of HAL's Aircraft Division and took off at 1:15 pm and successfully landed at 1:33 pm. Chief Test Pilot Group Captain KK Venugopal flew the aircraft," an official said.



The Indian Air Force's 'Cobras', Number 3 Squadron, will be the first to operate the LCA Mk 1A, as it retires its ageing Russian-origin MiG-21 Bisons. The Tejas Mk1A has over 40 enhancements from its previous version of the home-grown fighter project, which is already in operation.

These enhancements include air-to-air refuelling, beyond-visual-range [BVR] capabilities, and enemy radar interference capacity, among others.

In January 2021, the Indian Air Force placed an order for 83 LCA Mk1A fighter aircraft and in December 2023, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh-headed defence acquisition council gave approval for the procurement of an additional 97 LCA Mk1A fighter aircraft from HAL.

With the induction of the first version of LCA Tejas in 2016, the IAF is currently operating with two Squadrons -- 45 and 18 at the Sulur Air Force Station in Tamil Nadu. Currently, the HAL produces eight LCA aircraft per year and it is expected to double it by 2025, and subsequently, to 24 aircraft per year over the succeeding three years.

Presently, the IAF has 40 aircraft of the first version of LCA.