Kevin Pietersen Calls London 'Disgrace Of A Place' After Man Is Stabbed In Train In Broad Daylight!

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Former England captain Kevin Pietersen lambasted London Mayor Sadiq Khan over an horrifying incident of stabbing on the train between Shortlands and Beckenham on Thursday, March 28.

A person can be seen repeatedly stabbing and assaulting someone on a moving train at Beckenham Junction in a video that went popular on social media.

According to reports, two guys entered Shortlands Railway Station, stabbing the victim, who thereafter suffered significant injuries. The victim had life-threatening injuries and was sent to the hospital right away.

Sharing the video, Kevin Pietersen stated that the city has become a 'disgusting of a place', adding that people cannot carry luxury items across the city due to fear of robbery or violence.

He wrote: "WTAF is this now in London?!?!?! London was once the most amazing city. It's an absolute disgrace of a place.



. You cannot wear a watch of any value.

. you cannot walk around with your phone in your hand.

. women get their bags and jewellery ripped off them.

. cars get smashed in for a quick smash and grab.

. there's this rubbing in the video below.



@SadiqKhan

must be really proud of what he's created?!"

Social media footage showed a man brandishing a big knife while wearing a black jacket with a hood, black pants, and a facemask. Distressed bystanders could be heard yelling at him to stop. Train service in the vicinity was interrupted until around 6.30 p.m. as law enforcement dealt with the situation.

"We are aware of a serious incident on board one of our services this afternoon," a Southeastern Trains representative stated. "We are helping the British Transport Police in an emergency, so please get in touch with them right now if you have any information," spokesperson further added.

Kevin Pietersen is currently in India for his commentary duties for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. He is associated with the broadcaster of the tournament as a commentator.