BREAKING: Delhi Court Grants CM Arvind Kejriwal's Custody To ED Till April 1

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been sent to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate for a further four days. Kejriwal is currently in the lock-up of the ED's Delhi office after his arrest on March 15 in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam.

The court order came hours after Kejriwal spoke in his defence in court and said the probe agency was trying to "crush" the AAP.

"I am not opposing the remand petition of the ED. The ED can keep me in custody for as many days as it wants. But this is a scam," the Delhi CM said, adding that the probe agency was trying to "trap" him in the Delhi liquor policy case.



Delhi HC denies plea seeking Kejriwal's removal as CM

On Thursday, the Delhi High Court denied a request to remove Arvind Kejriwal from his position as Chief Minister. The petitioner claimed that Kejriwal's detention in a money laundering case involving a contentious liquor policy dispute in the nation's capital has tarnished his reputation. The High Court bench delivered the decision, stating that the matter is not within the purview of judicial intervention.

The High Court bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora clarified that it won't enter the political gimmick.

The bench declared, "It is for the other wings of the government to examine in accordance with the law."