From AI To UPI, What Bill Gates And PM Modi Will Discuss During Interaction In Delhi (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A momentous interaction is on the horizon as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to engage in a dialogue with technologist and philanthropist Bill Gates on Friday (March 29). It is reportedly said that the meeting promises to delve deep into India's progress and strategic approach in the realms of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital payments.

During this encounter, the esteemed leaders will explore a wide array of topics encompassing the digital revolution, AI integration, advancements in healthcare, education, agricultural innovations, women empowerment initiatives (Nari Shakti), climate change initiatives, and governance strategies.

India has made significant strides in recent years in the domains of artificial intelligence and digital payments, positioning itself as a frontrunner in technological innovation.

Gates' remarks comes ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, highlighting the importance of technological innovation in shaping India's future trajectory.