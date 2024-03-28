'To Bully Others Is Vintage Congress Culture': PM Modi On Lawyers' Letter To CJI

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (March 28) slammed the Congress party after hundred of lawyers wrote a letter to Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, alleging that a "vested interest group" is trying to put pressure on the judiciary and defame courts.

Taking to X, PM Modi criticized what he termed as "vintage Congress behavior" characterized by attempts to intimidate and coerce others. He referenced a letter addressed to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) by eminent lawyers including Harish Salve, Manan Kumar Mishra, and Chetan Mittal, highlighting concerns about efforts to undermine the judiciary's integrity.

Bollywood actor Govinda joins Eknath Shinde's Sena, likely to contest from Mumbai North West

PM Modi said that the tactics of browbeating and bullying are reminiscent of the Congress's historical approach. He recalled an era when the Congress advocated for a "committed judiciary," emphasizing their pursuit of allegiance from others while sidestepping commitments to the nation.

PM Modi also highlighted the rejection of such tactics by 1.4 billion Indians, as he shared a post on X featuring the lawyers' letter to the CJI.

Liquor scare at Delhi court: Man detained for bringing alcohol during Arvind Kejriwal's hearing

Titled 'Judiciary Under Threat - Safeguarding Judiciary From Political and Professional Pressure,' the letter delineated the endeavors of a "vested interest group" aiming to exert pressure on the Indian judiciary.

Over 600 lawyers voiced their concerns, alleging attempts to manipulate and tarnish the reputation of the judiciary, particularly in cases involving political corruption.