Maha Seeks Three-Month Extension For Chief Secretary

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) The Maharashtra government has sought a three-month extension for Chief Secretary Nitin Kareer, citing the ongoing Lok Sabha election process.

A 1987 batch IAS officer, Kareer had taken over as Chief Secretary on December 31 and is due to retire on March 31.

A state government officer said the government expects the Centre's reply in the next two to three days.