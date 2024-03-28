Ex-Western Railway Engineer Convicted In 9-Year-Old Bribery Case

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) A Special CBI Court has convicted a former Western Railway engineer in a 9-year-old bribery case and handed him three years rigorous imprisonment, an official said here on Thursday.

The convict, identified as K.L. Meena, the then WR Divisional Electrical Engineer, was arrested after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a complaint against him in April 2015.

The complainant said Meena had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 3 lakh as gratification for awarding certain contracts to him.

Acting on the complaint, the CBI laid a trap and caught Meena red-handed while accepting a part of the bribe amount of Rs 1 lakh from the complainant.

After completing the investigations, the CBI lodged its chargesheet in October 2015 and a year later, the charges were framed by the court.

Following the long trial in which 12 witnesses were examined, the probe agency's case stood before the Special CBI Court which found the accused guilty and sentenced him, said the officials.