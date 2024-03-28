Hamro Party In North Bengal Extends Support To INDIA Bloc

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, March 28 (IANS) A new political equation has emerged in the hills of North Bengal after the Ajoy Edwards-founded Hamro Party on Thursday announced its support for the Congress-led INDIA bloc.

Speaking to mediapersons, Edwards said that his party will support the candidate field by the Congress-Left Front alliance for the Darjeeling Lok Sabha constituency in the forthcoming general elections.

Although neither the Congress nor the Left Front has announced any candidate's name for the Lok Sabha polls, there is a strong rumour that the grand old party might field estranged Trinamool Congress leader from the hills, Binay Tamang, as the alliance nominee.

Despite winning the Darjeeling seat for three consecutive terms, the BJP leadership has not taken any initiative for the development of the hills, Edwards claimed.

“During the previous Congress regime too, there were not many development activities in the hills. But whatever was done then was immensely significant. That is why I have decided to join the INDIA bloc," Edwards said.