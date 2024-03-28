Woman Killed In Village In Kharkiv Region Due To Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops shelled Monachynivka, Kupiansk district, killing a woman and injuring her husband.
The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"A 57-year-old resident died as a result of Russian shelling of the village of Monachynivka, Kupiansk district. The woman died from her injuries on the way to the hospital. Her husband was also injured. He is being provided with the necessary medical care," the statement said. Read also:
Zelensky on Russian attack targeting Kharkiv
: at least 19 people injured, one killed
The details and circumstances are being established, Syniehubov added.
As reported, the settlements of the
Kupiansk district are suffering from Russian shelling. Fighting continues in part of the district.
