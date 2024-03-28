Russians Shell Vovchansk In Kharkiv Region, Two Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops fired on the border town of Vovchansk, Chuhuiv district, at about 10:00 a.m., injuring two people.
The Main Department of the National Police in the Kharkiv region reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
"In Vovchansk, an enemy shell hit the yard of a private house where a 60-year-old man was staying. He received shrapnel gunshot wounds. Also, a 48-year-old resident of Vovchansk was taken to the hospital with a concussion," the statement said.
bombing: 18 residential buildings damage
Investigators opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
As reported, on March 28, a woman was killed and her husband was injured as a result of the Russian shelling of Monachynivka in the Kupiansk district.
