DPA Donates Cash To Support Gaza Aid Efforts

Amman, March 28 (Petra) - The Department of Palestinian Affairs (DPA) and Camp Services Committees donated JD10,000 to Gaza through Jordan Hashemite Charitable Organization (JHCO).In a statement Thursday, DPA Head, Rafiq Khirfan, affirmed this donation expresses Jordan's position to support steadfastness of Gaza people and follow suit of His Majesty in providing humanitarian and relief aid to the coastal enclave and his participation in airdrop operations.

