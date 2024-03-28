Woman Accused Of Killing Husband Held With Lover In Gurugram

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, March 28 (IANS) The Gurugram police have arrested a woman and her lover for allegedly murdering her husband in the Basai Enclave area of Gurugram, the police said on Thursday.

Karan Goel, DCP (West), said that the deceased's wife Seema (35) along with her lover Shekhar (25) killed 40-year-old Mukesh by strangulating him on Wednesday.

The duo was arrested by a team from the Sector-10A police station led by Inspector Sandeep on Thursday after the deceased's brother filed a murder complaint against Seema on Wednesday.

"During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they plotted to kill Mukesh to continue their illicit relationship," Goel said.

The culprits are in police custody for further probe, the officer added.