SIA-India, Brazil's ABRASAT Ink Mou To Boost Advancements In Space Sector

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) The SatCom Industry Association of India (SIA-India) on Thursday announced a partnership with ABRASAT, the Brazilian Satellite Communications Association, to boost advancement in the space sector.

The two associations signed an MoU to foster collaboration in the space sector, paving the way for innovative ventures and technological cooperation.

It will also facilitate the business expansion and cooperation between India and Brazil in various areas such as satellite communication, rocket and satellite launches, payload development, satellite platforms, and ground instrumentation, SIA India said.

"The strategic partnership will help the two nations' satellite industry to facilitate seamless regional and global connectivity, enabling reliable communication, data transmission, and information sharing across various sectors and geographic regions, from remote areas lacking terrestrial infrastructure to critical operations in defence and emergency scenarios," said Dr Subba Rao Pavuluri, President SIA-India.

India and Brazil have previously worked together in bilateral, multilateral, and plurilateral forums, including BRICS, IBSA, G4, G20, BASIC, the UN, WTO, UNESCO, and WIPO.

"Brazil and India have a positive history of collaboration in the space sector, including the successful launch of the Amazonia 1 satellite, a Brazilian Earth observation satellite. Building upon this foundation, this MoU signifies a significant advancement in strengthening ties and unlocking new avenues for B2B collaboration and mutual benefit, focusing on such diverse areas and applications aiming to leverage each country ́s satellite industry,” said Mauro Wajnberg, President ABRASAT.

The MoU between SIA-India and ABRASAT will explore the new market dynamics, infrastructure development, technological advancements, entrepreneurship, funding sources, and private investments, providing a platform for industry players to network and capitalise on emerging prospects.