Jordan Participates In 2024 Integrity Week In Paris

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar.28 (Petra) - Audit Bureau of Jordan (ABJ) recently participated in the activities of 2024 Global Anti-Corruption & Integrity Forum and Integrity Week, which is held in the French capital, Paris.The events were held by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), in the presence of world leaders at the Auditors Alliance meeting and Integrity and Anti-Corruption Forum.At the Auditors Alliance discussions, ABJ Head, Radhi Hamadin, stressed the close relationship of auditing processes with integrity, professional competence, and ethical behavior.Hamadin also said auditors need to harness modern trends in integrity, and adopt non-traditional models for a comprehensive approach that integrates professionalism, integrity, and ethics into auditing frameworks.In a paper entitled: " Role of Auditing in Promoting Integrity and Ethical Behavior," he touched on the auditor's important role to ensure compliance with regulations and laws and address implicit and fundamental risks, indicating importance of applying international standards for internal auditing, with focus on combating fraud.