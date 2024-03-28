Army Chief Meets UK Representative For Humanitarian Affairs In Palestinian Territories

Amman, Mar. 28 (Petra) - Major General Yousef Ahmed Hunaiti, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, met Thursday with Bryson-Richardson, the United Kingdom's Foreign Secretary's Representative for Humanitarian Affairs in the Palestinian Territories, at the General Command headquarters.During the meeting, Hunaiti and Bryson-Richardson addressed recent developments in Gaza's humanitarian situation and strategies to enhance focused relief efforts across the Strip.

