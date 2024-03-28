               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Stocks In Play


3/28/2024 9:08:01 AM

    Stocks in Play

    3/28/2024 - 8:52 AM EST - Calibre Mining Corp. : Announced the Company has entered into a key pre-commissioning and commissioning contract with Reliable Controls Corporation of Salt Lake City for the Company's Valentine Gold Mine in Newfoundland and Labrador. The Company has also executed a US$60 million short term, gold prepayment agreement with Asahi Refining USA Inc., pursuant to which Asahi has agreed to purchase a total of 27,600 ounces of gold from the Company, comprising less than 10% of the Company's expected 2024 gold production. Calibre Mining Corp. shares T are trading up 6 cents at $1.68.

