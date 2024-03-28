JKBOSE Reschedules Annual Exams Of 11Th Class In Soft Zones

BOSE Director Academics in a notification said that it received directions from the Joint Chief Electoral Officer of J&K (Jammu) regarding the schedule for conduct of Lok Sabha Election 2024 requesting therein to ensure that no date of examination clashes with the dates of Election with respect to the UT of J&K.

JKBOSE said that the NationalTesting Agency is conducting Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2024, session-2 from April-04 to 15.

It said that the JKBOSE has received scores of representations from the students for rescheduling of board exams in this regard.

“In view of the issue, all the concerned are informed that the upcoming examination of class 11th annual regular 2024 in Soft Zone and Annual Regular 2024 examinations of classes 10th, 11th, and 12th in Hard Zone Areas have been rescheduled and that said examination shall be now held on rescheduled dates in two Sessions that is morning and evening shift,” it reads.

