11 Passengers Injured In Poonch Accident, Hospitalized

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- At least 11 passengers were injured after a vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident at Mangnar Top in Poonch district.
News agency KNO reported that a Matadoor bearing registration number JK12-1063 met with an accident at Mangnar Top in which 11 persons were injured.ADVERTISEMENT
The injured were identified as Mohd Aslam, s/o Hakam Din (60) of Mangnar, Harjit Singh, S/o Raghubir Singh (25), Ab Majid, S/o Mohd Din (43) of Mangnar, Narinder Kumar, S/o Kashi Ram (35) of Mangnar, Nazir Hussain, S /o Mohd Din (65) of Mangnar, Nusrat Naiz, D/o Mohd Azad (5) of Mangnar, Rakhia Begam, W/o Zakir Hussain (55), Ruksana Kouser, w/o Mohd Azad (28), Rashid Ahmad, S/o Abdul Gani (40) of Khalsa Chowk, Neram Kumar, S/o Heam
Raj (17) of Mangnar, Deepanshu Kumar, S/o Narinder Kumar of Mangnar.
The injured were shifted to District hospital Poonch for treatment.
