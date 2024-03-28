11 Passengers Injured In Poonch Accident, Hospitalized

News agency KNO reported that a Matadoor bearing registration number JK12-1063 met with an accident at Mangnar Top in which 11 persons were injured.

The injured were identified as Mohd Aslam, s/o Hakam Din (60) of Mangnar, Harjit Singh, S/o Raghubir Singh (25), Ab Majid, S/o Mohd Din (43) of Mangnar, Narinder Kumar, S/o Kashi Ram (35) of Mangnar, Nazir Hussain, S /o Mohd Din (65) of Mangnar, Nusrat Naiz, D/o Mohd Azad (5) of Mangnar, Rakhia Begam, W/o Zakir Hussain (55), Ruksana Kouser, w/o Mohd Azad (28), Rashid Ahmad, S/o Abdul Gani (40) of Khalsa Chowk, Neram Kumar, S/o Heam

Raj (17) of Mangnar, Deepanshu Kumar, S/o Narinder Kumar of Mangnar.

The injured were shifted to District hospital Poonch for treatment.

