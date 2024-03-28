NTT DATA STRENGTHENS PRESENCE IN EMEA WITH BERLIN DATA CENTER EXPANSION

(MENAFN- Pressat) Acquisition of 10.8-hectare, 96MW development marks company's third Berlin data center campus





LONDON – 28 March 2024 – NTT DATA, a leading global IT infrastructure and services company, today announced that its Global Data Centers division will develop and operate its third data center campus in Berlin, a key Tier 2 data center market in Europe. This addition is part of NTT DATA's global expansion efforts to meet a growing demand for data usage and computation, with over $10 billion in data center growth projected for fiscal years 2023-27 across key markets around the globe.

This new campus is comprised of 10.8 hectares (approx. 26.6 acres) and will support a planned capacity of 96MW of critical IT load across two data centers. The site is located 30km west of Berlin, in the municipality of Brieselang. Construction is expected to start in 2025.

The development expands NTT DATA's market presence in Berlin, complementing its existing Berlin 1 and Berlin 2 campuses. Berlin continues to gain importance due to its geographical location, increasing density of infrastructure, diversification and depth of client demand, and its proximity to the federal government. NTT DATA currently operates 48 data centers in seven countries in EMEA, with more than 429MW of critical IT load and 212MW of planned expansion.

“Berlin is an important market in our growing portfolio and expansion plans," said Doug Adams, Chief Executive Officer and President of NTT Global Data Centers. "This new development strengthens our presence and paves the way for further entry into Tier 2 markets, facilitating our sustained growth and leadership in the data center industry as we continue to meet our clients' needs.”

“Our focus remains on providing additional capacity by expanding our footprint in both Tier 1 and Tier 2 markets in Europe,” said Florian Winkler, Chief Executive Officer EMEA and Global Chief Operating Officer, NTT Global Data Centers.“The expansion in Berlin leverages our previous successes in developing and operating data centers across continental Europe and the UK, and we look forward to building this new site in partnership with local authorities and stakeholders.”

Last month, the company announced the development of a new data center campus outside of Paris, comprised of 14.4 hectares (approx. 35.5 acres) and supporting a planned capacity of 84MW of critical IT load across three data centers. NTT DATA continues to rapidly expand to meet increasing demand, with new data center campuses in Virginia in the United States, and in Noida and Chennai in India. In the process, the company continues to drive towards achieving NTT DATA's net-zero emissions target for its own operations including sourcing 100% renewable energy by 2030.

About NTT Ltd.

As part of NTT DATA, a USD 30 billion IT services provider, NTT Ltd. is a leading IT infrastructure and services company serving 65% of the Fortune Global 500 and over 75% of the Fortune Global 100. We lay the foundation for organizations' edge-to-cloud networking ecosystem, simplify the complexity of their workloads across multicloud environments, and innovate at the edge of their IT environments where networks, cloud and applications converge. We offer tailored infrastructure and ensure consistent best practices in design and operations across all of our secure, scalable, and customizable data centers. On the journey towards a software-defined future, we support organizations with our platform-delivered infrastructure services. We enable a connected future.

