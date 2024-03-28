Flight Of Hope: Sreepur Anniversary Celebration Taking Off At RAF Club With Founder Pat Kerr And Resident Maya Halder

(MENAFN- Pressat) MARCH 2024 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Sreepur Village, a charity dedicated to transforming the lives of marginalised single mothers and their children in Bangladesh, is hosting an anniversary lunch on May 18 at the RAF Club in London's Mayfair, in celebration of their 35th Anniversary.

Founded by Pat Kerr, MBE, Sreepur Village has been providing shelter, education, healthcare and vocational training to more than 5,000 families in need since its inception in 1989.

To commemorate this remarkable milestone, Sreepur Village is delighted to welcome all the way from Bangladesh Pat Kerr and Maya Halder, two remarkable women whose unique journeys with Sreepur Village are equal in embodying the spirit of hope and empowerment.

Maya, who grew up in the nurturing and secure environment of Sreepur Village, has confidently blossomed into a talented artisan and is an inspiration to others. Her journey from a young impoverished child in need to a thriving and confident leader is a testament to Sreepur's unwavering commitment to breaking the cycle of poverty and providing multiple opportunities for change, growth and independence. Working as a designer and producer in Sreepur Village Trade (SVT) Maya has become a role model for the local Outreach Project and community of producers.

This anniversary is an opportunity for Sreepur Village to showcase Made by Maya, personalised friendship bracelets, available to purchase on the day, all proceeds directly benefiting Sreepur Village's ongoing and increasingly high running costs

"We are thrilled to celebrate 35 years of empowering lives at Sreepur Village," said Janette Porter, Chair of Trustees for Sreepur Village. "Maya's story is a shining example of the positive change that can occur when communities come together to support each other.”

The anniversary celebration will also be an opportunity to purchase Sreepur's range of gifts and accessories that showcase the intricate artistry and skill that Maya and other single mothers have honed over the years, and all of which highlight the charity's positive approach to education and skill development within a safe, secure and inclusive environment.

