Govinda Joins Shiv Sena In CM Shinde's Presence; May Be Fielded From Mumbai North West

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) Bollywood actor and former MP Govinda on Thursday joined the Shiv Sena headed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

There is a buzz in the Shiv Sena that he may be fielded from the Mumbai North West seat for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections against Shiv Sena (UBT) nominee Amol Kirtikar.

On Wednesday night, Govinda met Shiv Sena functionary and former legislator Krishna Hedge, who said the actor-politician expressed his desire to work at the national level.

After formally joining the Shiv Sena, Govinda thanked Chief Minister Shinde, and said that he is entering active politics after a 'wilderness' of 14 years.

In the 2004 general elections, Govinda had contested the Mumbai North seat on a Congress ticket and defeated BJP veteran Ram Naik.

However, after his term got over, Govinda again took to acting and didn't take part in politics, i.e., until now.