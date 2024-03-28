TAG Welcomes Aiden Technologies, A Hyperautomation Solution For Windows Endpoint & Vulnerability Management, To Its Exclusive Exchange Platform

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)





New York, NY – 3/22/24- TAG Infosphere, the world's leading next-generation cybersecurity analysis firm, is proud to announce the addition of Aiden Technologies to its TAG Exchange platform. Aiden is an AI-based, hyperautomation solution for software deployment, patch management, and endpoint security designed to easily scale engineering work across Microsoft Windows enterprise environments. Aiden's AI bot integrates with any deployment tool, providing the content required to enforce desired state configuration and enhance compliance. By shortening the time to apply critical updates from an average of 102 days to under two weeks, Aiden reduces vulnerabilities by 97% and help desk tickets by more than 75%.

TAG, headquartered in New York, is at the forefront of connecting organizations with the industry's top-performing cybersecurity providers. Dr. Edward Amoroso, former CISO of AT&T and current CEO of TAG, leads the charge in curating this AI-powered SaaS research platform, designed to empower organizations with the most advanced and effective cybersecurity solutions available.

Dr. Amoroso commented on this exciting collaboration, saying,“We are delighted to welcome Aiden Technologies to the TAG Exchange, where we highlight the most creative and innovative solution providers of the cybersecurity industry to our enterprise clients. Aiden's modern intelligent software packaging and deployment of Microsoft Windows and thousands of third-party applications enables IT and security teams to tackle complex challenges that affect billions of Windows computers. We eagerly anticipate the value this partnership will bring to our community.”

Aiden's CEO, Josh Aaron, also shared,“Joining TAG is a welcome opportunity to work with top cybersecurity and artificial intelligence analysts. Their dedication to connecting enterprises with innovative solutions like Aiden to tackle their most difficult challenges is unmatched. We look forward to working with Dr. Amoroso and his team to advance the IT-security landscape.”

Aiden is a white-glove application packaging service that uses an AI bot to automate endpoint management across their customers at scale, efficiently handling Windows software deployments and patch management.

Aiden's expert automation engineers define and maintain the desired state of their customer's environments. Then, Aiden's AI bot leverages their customer's deployment tool and Aiden's extensive software library to set up and keep every Windows computer in its desired state for its entire lifecycle, increasing cyber hygiene, efficiency, and end-user experience. Say goodbye to Patch Tuesday stress and focus on higher visibility, more rewarding projects while Aiden automates the groundwork for a secure future.

Aiden's presence on the TAG Exchange will give organizations access to a wealth of resources, insights, and expertise, empowering them to make informed decisions about their cybersecurity and IT strategies. Through this partnership, Aiden aims to equip enterprises with the proactive, resilient posture of their Windows environments to combat evolving cyber threats and bolster their operational efficiency.

About Aiden Technologies

Aiden is a leading provider of IT automation solutions, offering intelligent packaging and software deployment for Windows environments. Aiden couples deep expertise in Microsoft Modern Management with a powerful AI bot, ensuring that computers get exactly the software they're supposed to have and nothing else. To learn more, visit

About TAG

TAG is a prominent cybersecurity analysis firm dedicated to providing cutting-edge insights and solutions to organizations worldwide. The TAG Exchange, driven by AI and SaaS technology, showcases the industry's top performers, offering valuable resources to enterprises and government agencies seeking to enhance their cybersecurity posture. To learn more, visit .





