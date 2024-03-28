HDN Foundation Steps Up Efforts In Haiti Amidst Escalating Crisis

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)





Washington, DC – March 26, 2024 – As Haiti grapples with escalating violence and a deepening humanitarian crisis, the HDN Foundation reaffirms its commitment to the well-being of Haiti and its people. The foundation is taking proactive steps to address the urgent needs of the Haitian population and calls upon the global community to join hands in supporting this noble cause.

Recent weeks have witnessed a disturbing surge in gang violence, with upscale neighborhoods of the capital, Port-au-Prince, being targeted, leaving many dead and homes looted. Meanwhile, in poorer areas, the scarcity of food and water has reached critical levels, exacerbating an already dire situation. Hospitals and clinics have been forced to close, leaving thousands without access to urgent medical care.

The HDN Foundation recognizes the urgency of the situation and is mobilizing resources to provide immediate assistance to those affected. Despite the challenges posed by the security environment, the foundation remains steadfast in its mission to alleviate the suffering of the Haitian people.

“Our hearts go out to the people of Haiti during this challenging time,” said Jacques, CEO of the HDN Foundation.“We are deeply concerned about the escalating violence and its devastating impact on innocent lives. Now, more than ever, it is imperative that we come together to support the people of Haiti and help them rebuild their communities.”

In addition to providing emergency relief, the HDN Foundation is also focusing on long-term solutions to address the root causes of the crisis. This includes supporting initiatives aimed at promoting stability, economic development, and social cohesion in Haiti.

The foundation recognizes that the road ahead will not be easy, but remains committed to standing in solidarity with the Haitian people as they navigate these challenging times. By working together, we can make a difference and bring hope to those who need it most.

“We urge the international community to join us in supporting Haiti and its people,” added Jacques Jonassaint.“Together, we can make a meaningful impact and help Haiti emerge stronger from this crisis.”

