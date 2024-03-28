AIM Vaccine Submitted The Pre-Application For Clinical Trials For Novel-Process Highly-Effective Human Diploid Rabies Vaccine

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) Achieve quality upgrade of traditional human diploid wild seedlings HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 March 2024 - AIM Vaccine Co., Ltd. (the "AIM Vaccine", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce that the Group has submitted the pre-application for clinical trials for novel-process highly-effective human diploid rabies vaccine on March 24, 2024.



Currently, there is a lack of effective clinical treatment for rabies, and therefore post exposure prevention is crucial. The main preventive measures are inoculation of human rabies vaccine and injection of passive immunization agents. The human diploid cell rabies vaccine has natural safety advantages and a broad market space. This time AIM Vaccine submitted a pre-application for clinical trials for novel-process highly-effective human diploid rabies vaccine, which is a major breakthrough.



The novel-process highly-effective human diploid rabies vaccine developed by AIM Vaccine became the first to break through the technical bottleneck of low virus titer and small yield in the traditional process, with optimized and innovated purification process, which has notably improved product quality and safety as compared with similar marketed products in China, and has the production capacity for large-scale commercialization.







