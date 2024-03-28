Does Switzerland Need A Huge Global Bank?

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) A fierce debate is raging in Switzerland about the wisdom of having a single giant bank. Some argue the country will benefit from an enlarged UBS, while others say it threatens the economy.





This content was published on March 27, 2024 - 09:00 6 minutes

When not covering fintech, cryptocurrencies, blockchain, banks and trade, swissinfo's business correspondent can be found playing cricket on various grounds in Switzerland - including the frozen lake of St Moritz.



More from this author English Department



Deutsch de Fragen zur UBS: Braucht die Schweiz eine globale Grossbank? Read more: Fragen zur UBS: Braucht die Schweiz eine globale Grossbank?

Italiano it La Svizzera ha bisogno di una grande banca globale? Read more: La Svizzera ha bisogno di una grande banca globale?

Español es ¿Necesita Suiza un gigante bancario global? Read more: ¿Necesita Suiza un gigante bancario global?

Português pt Fusão UBS-Credit Suisse desperta debate nacional Read more: Fusão UBS-Credit Suisse desperta debate nacional

日本語 ja スイスに巨大グローバル銀行は必要か? Read more: スイスに巨大グローバル銀行は必要か?

العربية ar هل تحتاج سويسرا إلى مصرف عالمي ضخم؟ Read more: هل تحتاج سويسرا إلى مصرف عالمي ضخم؟

中文 zh 瑞士是否需要一家庞大的全球性银行? Read more: 瑞士是否需要一家庞大的全球性银行? Русский ru Нужен ли Швейцарии огромный глобальный банк? Read more: Нужен ли Швейцарии огромный глобальный банк?

UBS has emerged as Switzerland's sole global banking powerhouse after it bought its rival, Credit Suisse, in 2023.

Do you want to read our weekly top stories? Subscribe

here .

Active around the world, UBS combines wealth and asset management with investment banking and domestic retail services for individuals and companies. It also has a balance sheet twice the size of the entire annual Swiss economic output.

The Swiss Bankers Association (SBA) believes size equals strength when competing against other large banks worldwide.“If Switzerland wants to play the role of an international financial centre, it needs at least one large international bank,” the SBA argues.

Many politicians, including Peter Hegglin from the Centre Party, equate size with risk should UBS collapse.“The United States is better able to absorb such shocks thanks to its economic strength,” he told SWI swissinfo.“This is much less the case for Europe and Switzerland.”

Foreign bank exodus

One argument being made in favour of a large Swiss global bank is that it can better serve domestic multinational companies and exporters. Swissmem, a lobby group for the manufacturing industry, says it's convenient to have a bank that can handle international transactions, issue loans, hedge currency risks and offer access to the capital markets under one roof.

“A shared culture and common language are soft factors that should not be underestimated. Our companies must be able to rely on the bank to stand by them even in difficult situations,” Swissmem told SWI swissinfo in an emailed statement.

Swiss companies also felt abandoned by foreign-controlled banks that left in droves after the financial crisis, according to Swissmem. The number of foreign banks in Switzerland more than halved between 2008 (123) and 2022 (61).

External Content

“This is a bad memory that still reverberates today,” the lobby group stated.

Swiss pharmaceutical heavyweight Roche also endorses the existence of a large global bank.“Swiss banks that have critical mass and are networked in the international financial system are of great value for multinational companies in Switzerland,” the company told SWI swissinfo in an email.“Larger Swiss-based banks facilitate the use of Swiss francs in business and financial transactions.”



Post-war boom

Switzerland has spent generations building up a powerful financial sector that punches well above the economic weight of the country. Private banks trace their roots back 250 years , but the Swiss financial centre turned into a true global force following the two world wars of the 20th century.

“After the Second World War, huge flows of capital came into Switzerland. It was an exceptionally strong growth period for the Swiss financial sector,” PhD economist Rebecca Stuart, who lectures at the University of Neuchâtel, told SWI swissinfo.“Many people thought it safer to hold their assets outside of their own countries, and Switzerland offered political and economic stability.”

More More Why a monster UBS bank scares Switzerland

This content was published on Mar 23, 2023 Some Swiss believe Credit Suisse should have been broken up and sold off in parts to foreign buyers to spread risk.

Read more: Why a monster UBS bank scares Switzerland