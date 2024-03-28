Ominvest – Long-Term International and National Ratings Raised due to Improving Sovereign and Operating Environment Risk

(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has raised the Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) of Oman International Development and Investment Company (Ominvest) to ‘BB+’ from ‘BB’. This follows the recent upgrade of Oman’s sovereign rating to ‘BB+’ from ‘BB’. The LT- FCR had been previously constrained by the sovereign ratings. The Short-Term FCR (ST FCR) is affirmed at ‘B’. The Outlook for the LT FCR has been revised to Stable from Positive. At the same time, CI Ratings has raised Ominvest’s Long-Term National Rating to ‘omAAA’, from ‘omAA’, and affirmed the Short-Term National Rating at ‘omA1+’. The Outlook for the National Rating has also been revised to Stable from Positive.



For Ominvest, the most important factors when considering liquidity risk and short-term debt repayment capacity at the parent company level remain: (i) cash and bank deposits; (ii) readily saleable investment securities; and (iii) unused borrowing capacity. Most listed securities are either held in the form of quoted investments in subsidiaries or associates, or are held through 100%-owned subsidiary Jabreen Capital. Although Jabreen is not itself listed, it is debt free and fully controlled by Ominvest. As it is not a regulated entity, there are no restrictions on its ability to sell investments and upstream the proceeds to the parent.



Ominvest’s ratings continue to be supported by the Company’s status as the leading listed investment company in Oman, and as one of the largest in the GCC region. Other supporting factors are the Company’s still moderate leverage and debt to equity ratios (capital + perpetual funds equivalent to over 45% of the asset base as at end-Q3 2023), the effective liquidity and high quality of the asset base, as well as the maturity profile of the debt funding base. Despite the decline in TCI in the nine months to end-Q3 23 and the 19% fall in unaudited net profit for full year 2023, Ominvest has maintained a satisfactory profitability record at the total comprehensive income (TCI) level over 2019-23.



Ominvest has been following a geographical diversification strategy. As a result, approximately half of the asset base is now outside Oman. Within Oman the main activities remain concentrated in the banking & finance and insurance sectors. In November 2023, the level of shareholding in Bank Muscat was increased to 15% while the increase to 20.5% of the shareholding in NASDAQ-Listed International General Insurance (IGI) meant a reclassification of IGI to being an associate. IGI’s market cap is around USD365mn.



Despite the successful geographic diversification, concentrations by economic sector remain a credit challenge, although the degree of sectoral diversification is increasing. Other rating challenges include potential volatility in profit calculated on a TCI basis due to swings in other comprehensive income (OCI). The volatility in TCI reflects general stock market movements in Oman affecting the FVOCI valuations of two strategic investments – both of which are performing well.



In terms of non-financial supporting factors, the Company has a strong and experienced management team, a well-defined strategy and investment philosophy, robust governance, and solid risk management architecture. Ominvest does not normally seek to play a role in the day to day management of its subsidiaries and associates. Instead, Company management concentrates its corporate oversight efforts in ensuring that strong teams are in place, and then providing strategic directions through Board level representations with the clear objective of value creation at each subsidiary company.



Although Ominvest no longer discloses the carrying value of individual investments in subsidiaries or associates, the two large investments in Oman Arab Bank and insurance company LIVA Group (previously National Life & General Insurance Co.) constitute a significant degree of concentration; together with the investment in Bank Muscat, they make up slightly over one half of the asset base. The balance of the asset base is however reasonably well diversified by sector and company, although most are still related to the wider financial services segment, areas in which the management has the longest track record and the widest experience. These holdings are further diversified across the banking, leasing and insurance segments, reducing concentration risk to some extent. More recently, the focus has further widened to include non-GCC investments and private equity. Apart from the small proportion of the asset base invested in private equity and in real estate, nearly all holdings are either in listed companies or in subsidiaries which themselves are mainly invested in liquid companies. The good overall liquidity profile has been maintained.



At the parent company level, funding comes from equity, from perpetual debt issued, and from bank borrowings. There is little dependence on short-term lines, and the overall maturity profile is favourable. The Company continues to enjoy a low cost of funds. The debt service position is therefore expected to remain sound for the remainder of 2024 and into 2025, supported by sizeable committed and unutilised facility limits. Cash flow for debt service is also good as the main investments by Ominvest are in companies with a good record of progressive dividend policies.



As Ominvest chooses to report earnings on a TCI basis, rather than in terms of a traditional profit and loss, volatility in OCI due to fair value changes on assets (which are largely held through subsidiaries) has the potential to produce considerable volatility in the TCI bottom line as well. This remains a constraining factor despite the consistent performance on a TCI basis in recent periods.



Rating Outlook



The Stable Outlook indicates that CI expects Ominvest’s ratings to remain unchanged over the next 12 months. We believe that financial performance in 2024 should show improvement in comparison to that in 2023.



Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario



For the LT FCR to rise, there would need to be a reestablishment of improving trends in certain key financial metrics concerning debt service capacity, liquidity and profitability. Moreover, as the Company’s ratings are now set at the sovereign level, any rise in either the LT FCR or the associated Outlook on the international scale would first require a similar upward adjustment to the ratings or Outlook of the sovereign. While the latter is possible given the improving economy and government finances, the timeframe may be longer than 12 months given the need for sustained progress in deficit reduction over time to be demonstrated. As the national scale ratings are now at the scale maximum, there is no upwards scenario for these ratings.



Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario



Although not our expectation, the Outlooks on both international and national scale ratings could be lowered to Negative if the sovereign outlook were to be similarly lowered. In the absence of such a sovereign action, the Outlooks on Ominvest’s ratings could still be lowered to Negative or even the ratings themselves reduced by one notch should earnings performance decline sharply and/or balance sheet metrics worsen significantly in terms of the debt to equity ratio, leverage and liquidity, with such a deterioration being of sufficient degree to put pressure on debt service capacity and therefore on the ratings. Such a deterioration is seen as being unlikely at this time, given the current rating level and continued generally satisfactory earnings performance.



