Alizz Islamic Bank’s Long-Term National Scale Rating Raised due to Improving Sovereign and Operating Environment Risk

(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has raised Alizz Islamic Bank’s (AIB) Long-Term Rating on the Oman National Scale to ‘omAAA’ from ‘omAA’. The Outlook for the rating has been revised to Stable from Positive. These changes follow CI Ratings’ one notch increase in the Operating Environment Risk Anchor (OPERA) to ‘bb’ from ‘bb-’ and also take into account the recent upgrade of Oman’s sovereign rating to ‘BB+’ from ‘BB’. At the same time, CI Ratings has affirmed AIB’s Short-Term National Rating at ‘omA1+’.



The upward revision of the OPERA reflects the government’s prudent macroeconomic policies, and the reform implementation under the Oman Vision 2040 programme to create a friendly business environment to attract FDI and to encourage increased participation from the private sector. Risks emanating from the dependence on hydrocarbons however persist. The revision of the OPERA is also driven by the recent upgrade of Oman’s LT FCR to ‘BB+’ from ‘BB’, which reflects the continued decline in government debt and CI’s expectation that fiscal and external balances will remain in surplus in 2024-25, benefitting from favourable hydrocarbon prices and sustained reform momentum. The improving operating environment and strengthened investor confidence in Oman will provide better prospects for loan growth and a possible stabilisation of loan asset quality in the banking sector going forward. CI considers the banking sector’s good capital buffers to be an important cushion against the moderate asset quality. Concentration risks in both assets and funding prevail in the banking system.



The Bank’s ratings are underpinned by its currently sound financial metrics in terms of financing asset quality, liquidity and improving profitability. The forthcoming issuance of Tier 1 perpetual bonds which is expected to strengthen total CAR to a more solid level – close to that of its immediate peers – is a credit positive. The ratings also reflect AIB’s solid Islamic franchise and status as a wholly owned subsidiary of Oman Arab Bank. AIB also remains one of the only two fully fledged Islamic banks in the country with a significant share of the Islamic banking market, and one of the largest Islamic banking branch networks. That said, the Islamic banking sector has remained moderate in size despite good growth over the years. The main constraint on the ratings, in common with its peers, is the moderately high customer concentration in both the financing book and the deposit base. The latter relates mainly to government deposits which still form around a third of banking system deposits. Another constraint for AIB is its sizeable exposure to the real estate sector due to its large housing finance book, although the latter has continued to perform reasonably well.



Rating Outlook



The Stable Outlook indicates that the ratings are likely to remain unchanged over the next 12 months and reflects our expectation that the Bank will maintain a broadly stable business and financial position.



Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario



As AIB’s LT national rating has reached the highest level on CI’s Oman national rating scale, no further upgrade is possible.



Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario



A revision of the rating Outlook to Negative would need to be preceded by a similar rating action on the sovereign, all other factors remaining unchanged. The Bank’s LT national rating could be lowered by one notch if there was a similar rating action on the sovereign.



A National Rating summarises the repayment risk of an entity relative to other entities within the same economy. It is not an absolute measurement of risk. National Ratings are not directly comparable across borders.



About the Ratings



The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.



The following information sources were used to prepare the credit ratings: public information and information provided by the rated entity. Financial data and metrics have been derived by CI from the rated entity’s financial statements for FY2021-23. CI may also have relied upon non-public financial information provided by the rated entity and may also have used financial information from credible, independent third-party data providers. CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings. CI does not audit or independently verify information received during the rating process.



The principal methodologies used to determine the ratings are the Bank Rating Methodology, dated 3 April 2019 (see and the National Scale Ratings Criteria for Oman, dated 3 March 2021 (see Information on rating scales and definitions, the time horizon of rating outlooks, and the definition of default can be found at Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at



This rating action follows an ad hoc review of the rated entity. Ratings on the entity were first released in July 2015. The ratings were last updated in May 2023. The ratings and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure. The ratings have been assigned or maintained at the request of the rated entity or a related third party.



