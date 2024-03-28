Dubai Women and Children Supports Mother Endowment Initiative, Celebrates Zayed Humanitarian Day

(MENAFN- DFWAC) UAE, Dubai, March 28, 2024

The Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) has called on all its employees to interact positively and effectively with the Mother's Endowment Campaign, an initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The campaign aims to reinforce the societal role of mothers, recognising their invaluable sacrifices and relentless efforts in family care and child-rearing.

DFWAC’s call comes in conjunction with the celebrations of Mother's Day and Zayed Humanitarian Work Day, observed annually on the 19th of Ramadan. DFWAC’s initiatives and services are inspired by the values and vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, founder of the UAE, who prioritised uplifting women's roles in society and promoting their status, principles that continue to guide the foundation's efforts.

HE Sheikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Acting Director General of the foundation, emphasized that DFWAC’s strategies and activities are tailored to realise the wise leadership's vision of fostering equality and social justice, as well as bolstering women's roles across all sectors, driven by a commitment to building a progressive society and ensuring inclusive development for all.

She highlighted that the foundation fully supports such a significant initiative to honour mothers, mirroring the core values of Zayed Humanitarian Day, adding that the Mother's Endowment Campaign is expected to reflect positively on promoting social welfare and sustainable development in Dubai and the wider UAE.

Furthermore, Al Mansouri stressed that the foundation plays a pivotal role in driving women's empowerment by organising a series of initiatives and campaigns designed to accelerate efforts during notable events, with Zayed Humanitarian Day being a prime example.

DFWAC initiatives and services reflect its steadfast commitment to supporting women and children in UAE society. Whether offering psychosocial support to women facing adversity or providing educational and training opportunities to empower girls and young women to reach their full potential. DFWAC continues to be dedicated to fostering their well-being and development.





MENAFN28032024005047011544ID1108032537