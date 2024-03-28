Keolis MHI Celebrates Ramadan with Annual Iftar Gathering

(MENAFN- Biz Talk Media Consultancy) Dubai, UAE - March 27, 2024 - Celebrating the Holy Month of Ramadan, Keolis MHI, a public transportation leader and operator of Dubai Metro and Tram, hosted its annual Iftar event recently at the prestigious Le Meridien Dubai. The event brought together esteemed partners, valued employees, and members of the local community for an evening of reflection, celebration, and connection.

The event began with a speech by Wallace Weatherill, Managing Director of Keolis MHI. In his address, Wallace highlighted the transformative spirit of Ramadan in the UAE, marked by community celebrations and a shared sense of togetherness.

Further expressing his pride in hosting the annual Iftar, describing it as a dual occasion - a time to acknowledge past accomplishments and a springboard for charting the company's future direction. He reiterated Keolis MHI's commitment to sustainability, stating, "This Iftar isn't just about celebrating our successes, it's about paving the way for a sustainable future, together."

Additionally, the event celebrated the diversity of people attending, reflecting the multicultural fabric of the UAE community and promoting inclusivity. Furthermore, in line with the Mother Endowment Campaign coinciding with Ramadan, Keolis MHI honored mothers within its workforce and the community, recognizing their invaluable contributions and sacrifices. The evening's program also featured captivating sand animation storytelling, and the traditional oud music to serenade the guests.

Keolis MHI also proudly celebrates the recognition of one of its stations as the Outstanding Station of the Year. An accolade that serves as a testament to operational excellence and customer service ethos, reinforcing the organisation’s position as a world-class leader in public transportation management.

Commenting on the award, Wallace said “Our dedication to maintaining high standards of service delivery and enhancing the passenger experience has been instrumental in achieving this prestigious award. This achievement reflects the hard work and dedication of our team members who consistently go above and beyond to ensure the smooth operation of our stations and provide top-tier service to our passengers”.

He added “Every station in our network plays a crucial role in delivering outstanding service to our passengers. We celebrate this achievement together as a collective effort and remain committed to fostering a culture of excellence across all stations. As we look ahead, we are excited about the prospect of more stations being recognised for their exceptional performance in the coming year.

As the event drew to a close, our esteemed partners at FAB (First Abu Dhabi Bank) presented the guests with sustainable planting kit in line with the extension of Year of Sustainability. A heartfelt expression of gratitude was extended to them for their support and in aligning with Keolis MHI's commitment to sustainability and environmental leadership.

Keolis MHI remains resolute in its mission to provide innovative and sustainable transportation solutions while nurturing meaningful connections within the community.









