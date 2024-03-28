Data shows notable increase in FDI inflows to Saudi Arabia in Q4 2023

(MENAFN) Recent data indicates a notable uptick in foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows to Saudi Arabia during the fourth quarter of 2023, showing a 17 percent increase compared to the preceding period. This analysis, released by the General Authority of Statistics, underscores the implementation of an updated approach marked by enhanced transparency and governance standards. According to the report, FDI inflows surged to SR19.38 billion (USD5.17 billion), up from SR16.6 billion in the third quarter.



Alongside the rise in FDI inflows, the data also reveals a corresponding increase in FDI outflows, representing the Kingdom's investments in foreign countries, which saw a comparable 17 percent rise to SR6.19 billion during the same period. As a result, the net inflow, reflecting the disparity between the two figures, reached SR13.187 billion.



The adoption of the updated methodology for calculating FDIs aligns with international standards and reflects collaborative efforts among key entities such as the Ministry of Investment, the General Authority for Statistics, and the Saudi Central Bank, in conjunction with the International Monetary Fund. This concerted approach aims to enhance the accuracy and comprehensiveness of FDI data, thereby reinforcing the Kingdom's commitment to promoting investment and transparency.



By embracing these enhancements, Saudi Arabia seeks to foster an appealing global financial landscape, signaling its dedication to facilitating investment promotion and fostering transparency to create an environment conducive to attracting international investments.

