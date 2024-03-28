ADDRESSING THE FOOD WASTE CHALLENGE FOR A SUSTAINABLE FUTURE

(MENAFN- Seven Media) As of 2023, approximately 17% of global food production is wasted, and 14% of food produced is lost. This staggering figure highlights a significant economic impact and a missed opportunity in the fight against hunger, poverty, and environmental degradation. Unfortunately, this number increases by 25% during Ramadan compared to other months. As important as it is to understand the causes of food waste, it is also essential to understand its environmental impact and look at innovative solutions to address this challenge.

What causes food waste?

There are two main causes of food waste: at a production or supply chain level, and at a consumer level, which is probably the most visible in the F&B space. With the consumer level, behaviors, and attitudes play the largest role in food wastage. This includes over-purchasing, poor meal planning, and misunderstanding date labels. A lack of awareness about the impact of food waste and how to properly store and use leftovers contributes to this problem.

At a production or supply chain level, numerous factors such as overproduction, inadequate storage facilities, inefficient harvesting techniques, and logistical shortcomings lead to substantial food loss. From farms to supermarkets, stringent quality standards often result in perfectly edible food being discarded for not meeting specific aesthetic criteria.

The impact of food waste

It goes without saying that food waste has severe environmental consequences and significant social impact. It contributes to greenhouse gas emissions, with wasted food rotting in landfills and releasing methane, a potent greenhouse gas. Additionally, it represents a waste of resources used in food production, like water, land, energy, labor, and capital, and contributes to deforestation and loss of biodiversity.

Socially and economically, food waste represents a missed opportunity to alleviate global hunger. It exacerbates food insecurity, particularly in impoverished communities. Economically, it's a drain on resources, affecting everyone from individual households to large-scale food producers.

What’s being done to address food waste

Governments worldwide are implementing policies to tackle food waste. These range from banning supermarkets from discarding unsold food to setting national food waste reduction targets. Regulatory measures and incentives are critical in shaping a more sustainable food production and consumption approach. For instance, the UAE has announced a nationwide campaign called ‘Ne’ma’ to achieve 50 per cent decrease in food wastage by 2030. Similarly, Saudi Arabia launched a national program to reduce SR40 billion ($10.66 billion) in food waste by 2030. These initiatives are examples of successful campaigns which show how highly this topic is viewed in our region.

There's also a growing movement to reduce food waste on a community and individual level. Some initiatives include community fridges, composting programs, public awareness campaigns, and educational programs teaching consumers about food preservation and waste reduction techniques. In fact, consumers can play a pivotal role. Simple actions include meal planning, understanding date labels, proper food storage, and embracing leftovers. Donating surplus food to food banks and shelters is also a practical approach.

Steps that you can take in the F&B space

The good news is that there are steps that businesses and individuals can take to combat the challenge of food waste.

Technological advancements are paving the way to food waste reductions. Innovations include advanced packaging that extends the shelf life of products, apps that allow consumers and retailers to sell or donate surplus food, and improved inventory management software in F&B, retail, and hospitality.

Integrating software into their systems is one of the more impactful steps that these businesses can take. Software can generate reports on stock levels, provide inventory usage insights, and alert you when stock levels fall below par levels. Some inventory management systems can also integrate with point-of-sale systems, streamlining the ordering and tracking process.

In conclusion, addressing food waste requires a collective effort from individuals, businesses, and governments. By understanding its causes, impacts, and working towards practical solutions, we can significantly reduce food waste, benefiting both the environment and society.





