Scitecs became the First HubSpot Platinum Partner in Egypt.

(MENAFN- EmailWire) CAIRO, EGYPT – (ARAB NEWSWIRE) -- Scitecs, a leading digital growth agency, is now the first HubSpot Platinum Partner in Egypt. This status reflects Scitecs's commitment to top-notch digital solutions and customer service, focusing on B2B SaaS and deep-tech industries. Over the past decade, Scitecs has helped more than 100 companies reach their marketing and sales goals, showcasing its expertise and dedication in the field.



Achieving Platinum Partner status with HubSpot - the world’s leading CRM platform, signifies Scitecs's high level of expertise and commitment to delivering top-tier inbound marketing services. This partnership allows Scitecs to provide their clients with the most advanced and effective CRM solutions available.



"We're thrilled to be the first and only one in Egypt to reach this level with HubSpot; it’s a testament to our team's hard work and our dedication to continue innovating and delivering outstanding client results," says Dr. Ahmed Mourady – Managing Director of Scitecs.

Scitecs has consistently demonstrated its ability to drive growth and success for its clients through effective digital strategies.



Visit scitecsfor more information on how Scitecs can help your business grow.





MENAFN28032024003267001793ID1108032486