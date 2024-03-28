CABSAT celebrates 30th anniversary, returns to Dubai World Trade Centre in 2024, alongside the second edition of Integrate Middle East

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Dubai, UAE March 28, 2024,

CABSAT, the Middle East’s flagship event for content, broadcast, satellite, media, and entertainment, will celebrate its 30th anniversary with its highly anticipated return to the Dubai World Trade Centre from May 21 till 23, 2024. Also returning is the second edition of co-located event Integrate Middle East, the leading forum and sourcing platform for the global Pro AV and media technology community that connects industry leaders with integrated solution buyers from the education, media, entertainment, hospitality, retail, and communication sectors.



Since its inception, CABSAT has evolved over the years to align with the latest trends and technologies in the MEASA region. Organised by the Dubai World Trade Centre in partnership with key stakeholders from the MEASA media industry, it features insightful presentations, panel discussions, workshops, product demonstrations, and technology master classes, along with a diverse culture of knowledge sharing.



The Middle East leads the future of content creation



In 2024, the Middle East’s media and entertainment market is projected to reach USD 42.72 billion and grow at a CAGR of 9.41 per cent to attain USD 66.99 billion by 2029 . The region retains its position as a leading destination for filmed content, broadcast, and satellite industries, undergoing a significant transformation from a content consumption market to a content creation hub. CABSAT 2024 is set to unveil the future of content creation and distribution, serving as a platform for the global media, entertainment, and technology industry, attracting over 120 countries.



This year’s event is poised to be an exceptional platform, featuring the return of the Content Congress, which offers opportunities to explore and provide insights on the evolving media landscape; the SATEXPO Summit, a lead distributors, that facilitates innovation within the satellite and space community and offers opportunities to form strategic partnerships; and NextGen Content, which enables screening of un-released content, further offering a platform for the region’s best content creators, distributors, and investors. It also offers exclusive spaces for engagement, discussion, and innovation within the creator economy and sustainable space exploitation.



Integrate ME plays crucial role in market growth



After its successful premier in 2023, Integrate Middle East will once again unite Pro AV and system integration tech leaders, attracting buyers from various sectors throughout the MENA region. The event is set to highlight the expedited development of the Pro AV market, which is projected to reach USD 396.41 million by 2028, with a CAGR of 8.61 per cent from 2024 to 2028 . The several factors that have played a crucial role in the market's growth, are the increased use of digital signage, the rise in popularity of e-learning, and the advances in technology as mentioned in the Technavio Pro AV Market Analysis. Integrate Middle East will further shed light on the advancements in the global smart buildings market as well, which has been estimated to increase from USD 96 billion in 2023 to USD 408 billion by 2030, according to a report by Market Research Future.



Once again, key topics such as innovation utilisation, the metaverse, the future of work, business-critical digital signage, smart buildings, and sustainable design will be discussed at the Integrate Middle East Summit specifically aligned with the agenda of the Pro AV industry. Attendees will have the opportunity to gain insights from world-class speakers and industry specialists, making the most of valuable networking opportunities.



CABSAT’s collaboration with Integrate Middle East offers a platform for attendees and exhibitors to access emerging business opportunities across education, media, entertainment, hospitality, retail, and communication sectors, along with corporate, events, and real estate industries.



Abhishek Ganapathy, Director, the Dubai World Trade Centre, said: “We are delighted to be hosting the 30th edition of CABSAT 2024, which will coincide with the second edition of Integrate Middle East, offering a unique platform that brings together leaders in content, broadcast, satellite, media, and entertainment sectors. This event has successfully drawn participants from various sectors, including retail, hospitality, healthcare, education, media, and governments across the MENA region. We anticipate that this collaboration will open newer avenues for technology leaders and integrated solution buyers to explore emerging markets trends.”



With a long-standing history of three decades, CABSAT continues to serve as a platform for business, networking and knowledge sharing for the MEASA region’s media, content, and digital markets. As the event celebrates its 30th anniversary, it aims at shaping the future of content creation and distribution in collaboration with industry leaders and stakeholders.







