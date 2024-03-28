Goldmedal Electricals announces 100 smart fans as prize for “Fan For a Fan” cricket contest

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 28th March 2024: Goldmedal Electricals, one of India's leading Fast Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) companies, is excited to announce the "Fan for a Fan" contest, a thrilling initiative designed to unite cricket fans across the nation. Launched on March 22, this month-long cricket trivia challenge aims to ignite the spirit of cricket enthusiasts across social platforms, leading to a grand giveaway of 100 Goldmedal Opus Prime BLDC fans.

The contest unfolds weekly, with three carefully curated trivia questions posted on the Goldmedal handles of Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Participants are encouraged to showcase their cricket expertise and vie for a chance to win. Each week, 25 lucky winners will be chosen—15 from Instagram, 5 from Facebook, and 5 from Twitter—each receiving the recently launched, highly acclaimed Goldmedal Opus Prime BLDC fan that is not only smart but also reduces power by up to 60%.

Mr. Kishan Jain, Director, Goldmedal Electricals, excitedly shares, “The 'Fan for a Fan' contest is our homage to the unwavering spirit of cricket fans across the country. We are delighted to engage with our community and look forward to celebrating the passion for cricket that runs deep in our culture. This contest is not just about winning; it's about sharing our love for the game and connecting with fans on a platform of mutual admiration and respect.”

The ‘Fan for a Fan’ contest invites all cricket enthusiasts to join in the fun and stand a chance to win their very own Opus Prime BLDC fan.





MENAFN28032024005232011781ID1108032454