Ambuja Cements wins the ‘ICC Social Impact Award’ for Women Empowerment

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 28th March 2024: Ambuja Cements, the cement and building material company of the diversified Adani Group, is proud to announce that its West Bengal CSR unit has been honoured with the prestigious 6th ICC Social Impact Award 2024 in the large industry category, specifically recognized for its efforts in advancing ‘Gender Equality and Women Empowerment’.

In addition to the award, the CSR arm received a letter of appreciation from the Office of the Governor of West Bengal, further amplifying recognition of the organization's contributions to societal advancement.

Mr. Ajay Kapur, CEO, Cement Business, Adani Group, said, “We believe in building sustainable and inclusive communities. Our dedication to social impact goes beyond our business objectives, as we strive to make a meaningful difference in the lives of people across the geographies where we operate. This recognition from ICC reaffirms our commitment to creating a positive impact and creating sustainable development in society.”

The initiatives undertaken by Ambuja Cements in West Bengal under the Women Empowerment program harness the power of rural women as breadwinners, community leaders, and change-makers. Encouraging women to form Self-Help Groups and Federations plays a key role in helping them achieve socio-economic empowerment.

The ICC (Indian Chamber of Commerce) Social Impact Award is a highly coveted accolade within the industry, attracting participation from over 65 organizations, including CSR initiatives and NGOs, from across the nation. Ambuja Cements’ West Bengal Unit showcased exemplary dedication and innovation in its initiatives, leading to this significant achievement.





MENAFN28032024005232011781ID1108032453