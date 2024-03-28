Montra Electric's inclusion in RAAHI Project boosts sustainable transport in Amritsar

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 28th March 2024: Montra Electric, the EV brand of 123 years legacy Murugappa Group in a momentous stride toward sustainable mobility, has been empaneled as one of the OEMs under the Rejuvenation of Auto-rickshaws in Amritsar through Holistic Intervention (RAAHI) project. The project is part of the City Investments to Innovate, Integrate and Sustain (CITIIS) programme under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.



The RAAHI scheme, launched in 2019, has the goal of replacing over 12,000 aging diesel three-wheelers. All recipients are carefully selected and reviewed by the Amritsar Smart City Ltd team. Under the RAAHI scheme, each beneficiary is entitled to a subsidy of ₹1,40,000. If the customer chooses to purchase the Montra Electric Super Auto outright, the full subsidy will be deposited into their account. This subsidy is in addition to the FAME discounts. Women drivers will receive a 90% subsidy on pink electric autos, and their families are also eligible for skill development courses from NSDC.



Mr. KK Paul, Managing Director, TI Clean Mobility (TICMPL) said, “We are thrilled to participate in the RAAHI Project as an OEM partner. We eagerly anticipate supplying our advanced electric 3-wheelers to beneficiaries as part of this initiative. Recognizing the pivotal role of 3-wheelers in last-mile transportation, Montra Electric is committed to enhancing last-mile mobility through innovative design and performance. Our eco-friendly mobility solutions are poised to revolutionize transportation in India.”



The RAAHI project is centered on lowering city air pollution levels and is an integral aspect of City Investments to Innovate, Integrate, and Sustain (CITIIIS). This initiative comprises six interconnected elements: numerous electric vehicle charging stations, bolstering the 3-wheeler industry, creating livelihood opportunities, enhancing pedestrian safety, improving first and last-mile connectivity, and promoting cleaner air quality.



To be eligible for the benefits offered by the RAAHI program, potential drivers must be members of the Amritsar Auto-Rickshaw Drivers Cooperative Society. They need to possess either an Aadhaar card or a voter card, as well as the registration certificate for their previous auto, a valid driving license, and a membership slip from the society.



TI Clean Mobility, a subsidiary of Tube Investments of India (a Murugappa Group Company), is revolutionizing last-mile transportation with the Montra Super Auto. Featuring a best-in-class 10 kWh battery pack, it offers an impressive range of 203km (ARAI Certified), industry-leading peak torque of 60 Nm, and a top speed of 55kmph. The vehicle introduces industry-first multi-drive modes for enhanced fuel efficiency and a Park Assist Mode for seamless maneuvering in city traffic. Safety and durability are paramount, with superior materials ensuring peace of mind for users. The Montra Electric 3W prioritizes comfort with double fork front suspension, a car-like driver seat, and ample cushioning. It provides ample space for both driver and passenger, including a category-defining boot space for luggage. Equipped with advanced telematics and apps in English and vernacular languages for both drivers and commuters, ownership is made easy with digital financing, 24/7 roadside assistance, a 2-year extended warranty option, and a 3-year AMC plan.







MENAFN28032024005232011781ID1108032452