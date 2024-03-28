Honor Pad 9 goes on Sale, comes with a snapdragon 6th gen chipset powered by an 8300 mAh battery and 35W fast charging

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR)

Bengaluru, 28th March 2024: Honor a leading global provider of smart devices, launched the long-awaited Honor Pad 9, with a strong snapdragon 6th generation chipset, a long-lasting 8300 mAh battery paired with an impressive 35W fast-charging capability. The Pad 9 also features several features to elevate the user's content consumption experience such as an expansive 120Hz 12.1-inch display complimented by an immersive eight-speaker audio system, combined to offer an unmatched user experience. The Honor Pad 9 is priced at INR 24,999/-, with the sales offer the customers can avail of a direct price drop of INR 2000, making the effective price just INR 22,999/-



The Honor Pad 9 comes with a sleek and light design, weighing in at just 555g and 6.96mm thickness, the Pad 9 is an ideal companion for productivity and entertainment on the go. With the growing need for remote work and distance learning, having a versatile device like the Honor Pad 9 makes the lives of the user a lot smoother.



Commenting on the launch, Mr. CP Khandelwal, Joint Managing Director, Htech, said “In an increasingly digital world where people rely heavily on smart devices for work, entertainment, and staying connected, the Honor Pad 9 represents a significant leap forward. With its robust Snapdragon 6th gen chipset and expansive 120Hz display, this tablet isn't just about keeping up with the times; it's about setting a new standard for what users can expect from their everyday devices. We understand the challenges individuals face in balancing productivity and leisure, which is why Pad 9's combination of powerful performance and immersive multimedia capabilities is designed to solve these everyday problems. Whether you're a professional needing seamless multitasking or a content enthusiast craving a cinematic viewing experience on the go, the Honor Pad 9 is engineered to meet those needs and exceed expectations."



A big and vibrant display:

The Honor Pad 9 boasts a vibrant display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels, providing crisp visuals at 249 pixels per inch (PPI). Its IPS display technology ensures wide viewing angles and vivid colors. With a brightness level of 500 nits and a contrast ratio of 1500:1, users can enjoy clear and bright visuals even in various lighting conditions. Additionally, it holds the TÜV Rheinland Eye Comfort Certification, ensuring a comfortable viewing experience for extended usage.



Immersive audio experience:

Featuring eight speakers equipped with a large sound cavity, the Honor Pad 9 delivers immersive audio quality. Enhanced by Histen sound effects, users can enjoy rich and dynamic sound for an enhanced multimedia experience, whether watching movies, playing games, or listening to music.



Non-stop performance:

Powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Mobile Platform, the Honor Pad 9 offers seamless performance with its octa-core processor configuration. It includes four Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.2GHz and four Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 1.8GHz, providing a balance between power efficiency and high-performance computing. The device also incorporates the Adreno 710 GPU, ensuring smooth graphics rendering for gaming and multimedia applications.



Front and Rear Cameras:

The Honor Pad 9 features an 8 MP front camera with an aperture of F2.2 and fixed focus, enabling users to capture clear and detailed selfies. On the rear, it houses a 13 MP camera with an aperture of F2.0 and auto-focus capabilities, allowing for sharp and vibrant images and videos.



Memory and Storage:

With 8GB of LPDDR4X memory, the Honor Pad 9 ensures smooth multitasking and efficient app performance. It offers ample storage options with either 128GB or 256GB of flash memory onboard. Furthermore, users can expand the storage capacity by up to 1TB using a memory card, providing flexibility and convenience for storing large files, media libraries, and applications.



Spec sheet:

Honor Pad 9

Display 12.1-inch, 2560 x 1600 pixels LCD, IPS display

Chip Snapdragon® 6 Gen 1 Mobile Platform，octa-core, 4xCortex-A77 2.2GHz +4xCortex-A55 1.8GHz

Operating system MagicOS 7.2 (based on Android 13)

Storage 8 GB+256 GB

Wireless network 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac @ 2.4 GHz & 5 GHz; Bluetooth 5.1

Camera Front camera: 8 MP, F2.2, and fixed focal length; Rear camera: 13 MP, F2.0, auto-focus

Sensors Accelerate/Ambient light sensor

Port Type-C

Eight speakers and two microphone

Type-C port

Charging Standard: 11V/3.2 A

Battery Lithium-ion polymer battery, 8300 mAh (typical capacity）

Size/Weight 278.27mm*180.11mm*6.96mm, wifi: about 555 g (including the battery)







This new launch by Honor signifies the brand's commitment to bringing innovative user-centric features to the masses at an accessible price point. The Honor Pad, priced at just 22,999 is set to be a trailblazer in the tablet industry with several aspirational features crafted to fulfil the modern needs of the digital era.





